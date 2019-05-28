|
Ruth Elaine Bittner
1932-2019
Ruth Bittner was born on November 2, 1932 in Corsicana, Texas, to Lewis and Lida Foster.
Ruth passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the age of 86.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Charles Bittner; children, Ted Bittner, Brenda Harvey and her husband, Michael; grandchildren, Claire Harvey and her wife, Tonja, Stacey Soto and her husband, Kevin, Sarah Bittner; brother, David Foster; great grandchildren, Connelly Martin-Harvey, Colten Blanton, Shelby Blanton.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Williams House at Second Baptist Church, West Campus, in west Houston, with Rev. Wallace Henley officiating.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 28, 2019