Ruth V. Dittmar
1925-2020
Ruth Verdell Dittmar (nee Emshoff), 94, of Houston died of cardiac arrest on March 15, 2020 at the Greater Heights Memorial Hospital. A true Texas German in all her ways, she grew up on a farm at Welcome, Texas in Austin County near Brenham, the daughter of Henry Emshoff and Emmie Becker Emshoff. Upon her parents untimely deaths, she lived with an aunt in Baytown and then in Houston where she met engineer Ray Dittmar at a dance. They were married in 1951.
Ruth's life centered on family and church. She enjoyed her quilting group, polka music, playing dominoes, cooking and the many trips to the lake house near New Braunfels. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Roland Emshoff, and son Raymond Eric (1998). Survivors: Husband Ray; son Jan M. Dittmar and wife Karen, Arlington; daughter-in-law Hollie Dittmar. Houston; grandsons Evan and Carter Dittmar; granddaughters Melissa Hightower and Allison Rodriguez; three great grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. "Soll Sie in ewigen leben, mein guter Kamerad."
Heartfelt thanks go out to Ruth's special neighbors and friends for their generous acts of kindness over the years during her lingering illness.
There will be no burial service. A memorial service at Christ the King Lutheran Church at a later date is planned. Memorial donations may be made to the church, 2353 Rice Blvd, Houston, Texas 77005, or to any .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020