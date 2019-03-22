Ruth White Ereli

1934-2019

Ruth White Ereli passed away peacefully on March 19, 2019, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Born in Boston, Massachusetts on March 3, 1934, Ruth attended Newton High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Wheaton College. On June 9, 1954, Ruth married the love of her life and companion for over sixty years, Eliezer Ereli.

Together always, Ruth and Eli raised their two sons in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, New Orleans and Houston, which they made their home in 1970.

To those who knew her, Ruth was a woman of exceptional gifts, strength and joy. She loved deeply but was never one for sloppy sentimentalism. She lived fully – with a passion for wine, food, friends, entertaining, books, travel, crossword puzzles, poetry, photography and music. She was a feminist before it became fashionable, balancing work, family and always holding her own with poise and power. And she was a global citizen, marrying a handsome, brilliant and driven Israeli; schlepping her family to live for months at a time in Mexico, Latin America, Europe and behind the Iron Curtain; and intrepidly visiting her foreign service son in Syria, Yemen, Qatar and Bahrain. She got us through earthquakes, wars, and disease in places and under conditions that would have been the undoing of anyone but the stoutest of heart.

Ruth is survived by her two sons Adam and Michael; her niece Andrea Rock; her daughters-in-law Marina and Maria; her grandchildren Tommy, Nikki, Masha and Sonia; and her great-grandchildren Natalya, Mila and Maxim.

Ruth had the good fortune to be a teacher at The Kinkaid School for over 25 years, where she is fondly remembered by the hundreds of students and colleagues whose lives she touched. We ask that friends who wish to honor Ruth's memory contribute to the Kinkaid School Endowed Scholarship Fund, which provides need-based financial support so that deserving students can have the opportunity for quality education to which she dedicated her life.



Gifts can be made payable to The Kinkaid School, c/o Advancement Office, 201 Kinkaid School Drive, Houston, TX 77024. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary