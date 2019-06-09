Home

Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home
13102 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77060
(281) 443-0063
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Earthman's Resthaven Cemetary
13102 North Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church
1819 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX
View Map
Ruth Frenza Obituary
Ruth Jensen Frenza
1920-2019
On May 18, 2019, Ruth Jensen Frenza passed away in Saint Augustine, Florida, at the age of 99. Ruth was born in Meriden, Connecticut, to Mary Ellen and Oscar Jensen. She was married for over 50 years to Pete Frenza of Houston, Texas. She is survived by daughters, Charon Wimp and husband, Jim; Susan McDonald and husband, Steve; and Janet Frenza. Granddaughters, Gina Wimp and husband, Marty Brabson; Kristin Wimp; Nicole Gentempo and husband, Dave; Keely McDonald; and Leigh McDonald. Great-Grandson, Austin Brabson. Graveside service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 10:00 am at Earthman's Resthaven Cemetary, 13102 North Freeway, Houston, Texas. Memorial service to be held at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1819 Heights Blvd, Houston, Texas, at 11:30 am.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019
