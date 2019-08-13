|
|
Ruth Fullilove
Krumrey
1925-2019
Ruth Fullilove Krumrey
Shreveport - Ruth Fullilove Krumrey, a Christian woman, entered unto her Heavenly Birthday on Saturday, August 10, 2019, as she turned age 94. She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana August 10, 1925 to her parents Mary Shirley Barbin Fullilove and Jacob Foster Fullilove.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her aunts Melba Fullilove Maino, Irby Boone, Dorthea Dixon, her brother Jacob Foster Fullilove, her sisters Mary Shirley Cardwell, Elaine Blankenship, and Gennie V. Stackhouse, her son Lloyd Walter Krumrey, Jr. and his wife Jana Charland Krumrey.
Ruth is survived by her husband Lloyd Walter Krumrey, Sr., sons Kenneth Foster Krumrey, Michael Frederick Krumrey, and Christopher Guy Krumrey and his wife Marsha Foss Krumrey, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth G. Krumrey. She is additionally survived by her sister Barbara McMillan. Ruth is also surrvived by her grandchildren Michael Charland, Aimie C. Mills, Jennifer C. Simpson, and great grandchildren Courtney Charland, Ryan Z. Charland, Timothy Gillette, Christopher Gillette, Zachary Mills, Kiera R. Simpson, Garrette R. Simpson, Gabrielle R. Simpson, and Jesse R. Simpson, plus numerous nieces and nephews and their children.
Services will be held at 1:30 Wednesday August 14, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 808 Louisiana Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas with graveside services following at Seaside Memorial Park. Pastor Emeritus Alton Kirk and Pastor Richard Lofgren will officiate with Janet Miller as organist.
Honorary pallbearers : David Barrett, Michael Barrett, Adam Barrett Hetherington, Billie Price, Bill McNair, Erm Mueller, Roger Brandt.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019