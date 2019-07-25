Ruth H. Jackson

1930-2019

Ruth Jackson completed her 88-year journey here on July 6, 2019 in Spring, TX.

Ruth was born to Wes and Ruth in Baltimore, MD. She married Bob in 1959 and they lived in Baltimore until moving permanently to TX in 1976. Ruth worked for the Martin Company until she and Bob started their family. She spent many years as a homemaker, working part time at various jobs as time and interest allowed, as well as countless hours volunteering at Klein United Methodist Church where she and her family were founding members. She was a loving and devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and blessed with extended family and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Bob. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Paul) Logan, and Rob (Denise) Jackson; and grandchildren Justin (Atsuko) Logan, Greyson Jackson, Camdyn Jackson, and Gage Logan.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3rd, 2pm at Klein United Methodist Church in Spring. Donations can be made in her memory to Klein United Methodist Church, 5920 FM 2920, Spring, TX 77388, the or the .