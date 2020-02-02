|
Ruth Janet Whitfield
1927-2020
Ruth Janet Whitfield, 92 went home to be with our Lord Monday, January 27, 2020. She was born on February 17, 1927 in Molino, MO., the daughter of Jennings Bryan Talley and Ruth (Kammarmeyer) Talley.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 42 years John Franklin Whitfield, Jr. , her sister Ina Elizabeth Wigger and her parents Jennings Bryan Tally and Ruth (Kammarmeyer) Talley.
Ruth is survived by her loving daughter Sarah Whitfield and a brother William Henry Talley of Mexico, MO. Her loss is also mourned by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ruth was born and reared on the Talley farm near Mexico, MO., and attended Mexico High School, graduating in 1944. Upon graduation, she went to nursing school and received her RN. After receiving her RN she attended Oklahoma Baptist University where she met her husband. They were married on June 10, 1951 at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Molino, Missouri.
Her professional career began with nursing and then in accounting when her husband started his accounting business, Whitfield Inc. Later they sold Whitfield Inc. and became owners of Gulfgate Tax and Bookkeeping Services. After her husband died she went to work for Bert J. Simon, CPA as a bookkeeper until she was 86 years old. She also owned part of her parent's farm in Missouri which her brother William Henry Talley farmed for her.
She has been a member of Westbury Baptist Church since 1993 and has been active in Baptist church life almost her entire life.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to Westbury Baptist Church member benevolence or general funds.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Forest Park Lawndale. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Westbury Baptist Church at a later date
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020