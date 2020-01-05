Home

Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
(281) 497-2330
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
Interment
Following Services
Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery
Ruth Klinger


1923 - 2020
Ruth Klinger Obituary
Ruth Florence Klinger
1923-2020
Ruth Florence Klinger, a resident of Houston, Texas for 46 years transitioned peacefully on January 1, 2020. Born in Irvington, New Jersey to parents Nicholas Poppe and Alvina Zillioux Poppe.
Ruth was a member of Christ the Servant Lutheran Church. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home, 12800 Westheimer Rd. at Dairy Ashford, Houston, TX 77077.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Chapel of Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home. Pastor Stephen Kelly will officiate the Service of Celebration. Interment immediately following at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Klinger Jr., her son, Mark and her sister, Gladys Gross.
She is survived by her son, Oliver C. Klinger III, daughter-in-law Linda and granddaughter Sara and her husband Alex Wilcox, great grandchildren, Wyatt and Poppy Wilcox. Daughter Susan Hanriot, son-in-law Craig, granddaughter Nicole and husband Josh Tinkess, great granddaughter Charlie Tinkess. Nieces Kelly Ferrara and great, great nieces Emma and Kaitlyn Ferrara.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Alliance on Mental illness, www.nami.org.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020
