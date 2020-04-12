|
RUTH LILLIAN PIERCE
1923-2020
Ruth Lillian Pierce, 96, died on April 6 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She lived a full, healthy and happy life devoted to her faith and family. Ruth was born on November 26, 1923 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada to Martha and George O'Neil. She spent time in Canada during her early years and grew up in Belleville, New Jersey.
As a favor to a friend, Ruth wrote to Charles Pierce during World War II. When he returned from Europe, the two met, began a whirlwind courtship and married on August 16, 1945 in Elizabeth, New Jersey.
Their 66-year marriage was brightened by their five children. Their first two, Jane and Chip, were born while they lived in New Jersey and Charles worked for Shell Oil in New York City. They welcomed three additional children, Mike, Kathy and Sandy, during their many happy years living in Atlanta.
Ruth and Charles moved to Houston in 1972 where they developed a passion for golf. They played several times a week with their many friends at Champions Golf Club. Ruth's love of the game remained throughout her life, and she could be seen on the course until age 90. When not on the greens, she was often spotted at the Club enjoying a game of bridge or watching her beloved Astros.
Ruth's family was her greatest joy. She is survived by her children: Jane Lehto (Don), Chip Pierce, Mike Pierce (Catherine), Kathy Green (Danny), and Sandy Pierce (Anne-Marie), and grandchildren: Michael Pierce (Jadzia), Christina Pierce, Sam Pierce, Claire Pierce, Ben Pierce, Elizabeth Vitulli (Nick), and Johanna Lucas. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Pierce, and grandson, Matthew Charles Pierce.
A private burial will take place on Thursday, April 16, and a celebration will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather to honor Ruth's life.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 12, 2020