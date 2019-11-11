|
|
Ruth Wittenberg May
1924-2019
Ruth Wittenberg May was born to Thekla and Henry Wittenberg on July 24, 1924 in Ostorode, Germany. She immigrated to America when she was 14, first to Atlanta, Ga. eventually moving to Houston when she was 21.
It was on a visit to Houston to see her aunt Emma and first cousin Erna that she decided to stay permanently. Ruth was soon reunited with her parents and brother Kurt upon their relocation from South America to Houston.
Because of Ruth's love for children, she volunteered at Texas Children's Hospital. She worked at Palais Royal for over 20 years. Ruth was a lifelong member of Congregation Emanu El and a proud First Lady when David served as president of the synagogue.
Over the years she traveled all over with David for his business and enjoyed playing bridge and rummikub.
After Ruth lost her Meyerland home in the 2015 Memorial Day flood, she moved to The Gardens of Bellaire where she lived until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband David, parents Thekla and Henry, brother Kurt and son-in-law Michael Guttman. Ruth is survived by her daughter Kathy (May) Guttman, nephews Andi and Peter Wittenberg, cousins Evelyn and Franklin Roth, Allen and Barbara Pauly and numerous cousins.
We would like to thank the staff at The Gardens of Bellaire for their love and kindness over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Congregation Emanu El, Seven Acres or the .
A Graveside Service will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Emanu El Memorial Park, 8341 Bissonnet Street.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2019