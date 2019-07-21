Ruth "Sandy" Nava

1939-2019

Ruth Sandra Powell Nava was born in Albany, NY on October 26, 1939. After graduating a RN from nursing school, she would later become an administrator at The Woman's Hospital of Texas and other medical offices. After retirement, she loved her part-time work at Cornelius Nursery and Hobby Lobby. She soared to glory on July 12, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Madalene Powell. She is survived by her sister Karen O'Brian and brother, Richard Powell, Jr., as well as her children Dean, Kim, and Carlos. She is also survived by her daughters and son in-law, Michelle, Tracy, and Bobby, and her beloved grandchildren Cayman, Ashley, Troy, Alex, Mandy, Alayna, Ashley, Tyler, and Bryce, as well as numerous great grandchildren. Her 2 most abiding statements were, "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,".and, "Everything you like and nothing you don't."

She loved unconditionally and will be sorely missed by all.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 pm, at the clubhouse at Memorial Club Townhouses, 1211 Country Place Dr. Houston, Tx. 77079. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 21, 2019