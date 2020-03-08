|
Ruth Ann Ramos
1948-2020
Ruth Ann Ramos, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born November 30, 1948 in Houston, TX.
Ruth is survived by her son, Roman Cisneros & wife Jennifer Light; father, Lorenzo Torres; brother, Anthony Joe Torres & wife Nina Torres.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Heights Funeral Home, with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM the following morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Historic Hollywood Cemetery.
