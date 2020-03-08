Home

Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Ruth Ramos


1948 - 2020
Ruth Ramos Obituary
Ruth Ann Ramos
1948-2020
Ruth Ann Ramos, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. She was born November 30, 1948 in Houston, TX.
Ruth is survived by her son, Roman Cisneros & wife Jennifer Light; father, Lorenzo Torres; brother, Anthony Joe Torres & wife Nina Torres.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 5-8 PM at Heights Funeral Home, with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 AM the following morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Historic Hollywood Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2020
