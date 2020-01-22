|
Ruth Rubinstein Segal
1942-2020
Ruth Rubinstein Segal (77) died peacefully on Monday, January 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas.
Ruth is survived by her husband Allen J. Segal of Houston, Texas, sons Oren Rubinstein of San Francisco, California and Donny Rubinstein of Tampa, Florida, stepson Joel Rubinstein of San Francisco, California, daughter-in-law Megan O'Connor, grandchildren Scarlett, Anabel, Magnus, Zander and Alexandra.
A graveside funeral is scheduled for January 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Beth Shalom section of Bryan City Cemetery (1111 N. Texas Ave, Bryan, TX 77803); In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Ruth's memory to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020