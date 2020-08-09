Ruth Brieger Weber
1928-2020
Ruth Brieger Weber died peacefully in residence July 28, 2020 at the great age of 91. She was born September 11, 1928, to Raymond Fairbanks and Florence Mabel Brieger at Heights Clinic in Houston. She grew up on W. 18th street in the Heights with her brothers Albert Clement Brieger and Robert Sinclair Brieger. The family lived in the house built in 1926 by her grandfather Albert John Brieger and his brother Henry.
Ruth graduated from Reagan High School in 1945. She entered Rice Institute (now Rice University) in June of 1945 when it was still on a wartime schedule earning credits in two classes by her 17th birthday. She always loved foreign languages and cultures and majored in Spanish and French. She was named to Phi Beta Kappa in 1948 and graduated with honors in June 1949. She was granted an Ora N. Arnold Fellowship for graduate study in Latin America and chose to attend the National University of Mexico. With her thesis "Sor Juana de la Cruz, Mujer Extraordinaria" she obtained her Masters July 1951.
Ruth married Richard Weber in 1955 at Heights Presbyterian Church located on the same block as the family home. She is survived by their three children: Paul Richard Weber and wife Ileana; Harry Fairbanks Weber and wife Debra; Anne Michelle Weber Waehner and husband Dennis; grandchildren Michael Waehner and husband Elliott; Ashley Weber Freeman and husband Scott; Lauren Weber and Amy Waehner and fiancé Patrick Sequeira; great grandsons Irvin Waehner and Eli Freeman. Survivors also include loved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Dick and two brothers, Al and Robert.
Ruth was always active at church especially with Missions, including trips to Mexico, and served as elder at both Central and St. Philip Presbyterian. At Central Presbyterian she directed an intergenerational choir and edited the church newsletter. She worked for the Institute of International Education programming grants and scholarships for Latin American recipients and placing international student interns within U.S. companies. She was a member of the Pan American Round Table of Houston and the director of the first chapter of the Friendship Force in Houston receiving groups from Europe and China. Ruth loved to travel including trips abroad with her grandchildren. Ruth and Dick traveled extensively in the Americas, Europe and Asia where they made many life-long friends along the way. She also loved sending puns to Lynn Ashby of the Houston Post. Ruth's quick wit and constant smile will be missed.
Respecting the health and safety of dear friends, the family plans a small funeral service at the gravesite and a potential memorial service to be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Philip Presbyterian Church, Alzheimer's Association
or the charity of choice
.