Ruth Corinne Meyer Wilson
1924-2020
Ruthe, Mom, Nonie passed away peacefully in Houston, Texas October 26, 2020.
Ruth Corinne Meyer Wilson was born in Palestine, Texas on December 1, 1924. As a child she lived in Palestine and Weslaco until the family moved to Houston when she was nine so her older sister could attend Rice Institute. She was the daughter of Opal and James Victor Meyer, Sr. For most of his life her father was an agricultural agent for the Missouri Pacific Railroad, and her mother was a housewife and an avid card player, who provided her children's allowance from her poker winnings.
Ruthe, as she came to be known, attended Lindenwood College and Rice Institute. She graduated from Lindenwood with a BA in Art with specializations in interior and costume design.
Art was always an important part of Ruthe's life-from her young married days when she painted and sculpted in the basement of her apartment, through her career as an interior decorator to her years as a practicing artist when she shared a studio with several other well-known artists. In an artist statement, she stated that "I remembered as a child sitting at a table in my aunt's studio and watching her do a painting for me. I loved the smell of turpentine and the magic of seeing forms coming alive on the canvas. My fascination with art followed me throughout my life." She was a member of the Houston Watercolor Society, and her work was shown by galleries in several states.
Although art was her first love and passion, tennis was close behind. She played almost daily until her early 80s. She said she would have played longer but she ran out of partners. Her son used to say that when he was in high school he had to schedule a mixed doubles match if he wanted to see her.
She was a charter member of the Houston Racquet Club, volunteering to help with the initial décor of the new facility. She was deeply involved with the Women's Tennis Association, starting with the 1970 Women's Invitational at the Houston Racquet Club where she housed players and got them to their tournaments on time. Many of the friendships she made with these players have endured for over 50 years, during which time they travelled together to tournaments all over the world.
Ruthe moved to the Buckingham in Houston in 2015. She hated to leave her home and her many neighborhood friends, but she was delighted to discover many friends she knew from throughout her life residing there. She loved rekindling these friendships and making new ones.
Ruthe was preceded in death by her parents Opal and James Victor Meyer, Sr., her first husband Driscoll Arthur Otto, Jr., her husband of almost forty years Bruce Alan Wilson, her sister Virginia Meyer Matlage, and her brother James Victor Meyer, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter Jessie Otto Hite and husband Frank Bash, son Driscoll Arthur Otto, III and wife Sherry, by grandchildren Catherine Carter Hite and Driscoll Arthur Otto IV, and wife Amy, and by great-grandchildren Driscoll Arthur Otto V, and Hudson Truscott Otto.
Her ashes will be interred at Roselawn Park Cemetery in Palestine, Texas. A memorial service will be held in Palestine in the spring.
