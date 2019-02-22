Ruthie Haywood Wood

1944-2019

Ruthie Haywood Wood, 74, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019, at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston after a courageous and inspiring 12-year battle with cancer.

Born in Brazoria, Texas, she was the daughter of Willie and Lucinda Caldwell. Ruthie received a Bachelor of Science from Prairie View A&M University in 1966. A registered dietitian, she was employed by University Health Systems for more than 30 years where she enjoyed helping her patients while building genuine relationships with them.

Her Christian faith was the foundation of her life. While living in San Antonio, she was an active member of New Union Missionary Baptist Church. Upon moving to Macon, Georgia, she joined New Hope Missionary Baptist Church and was an active member there as well. Ruthie was a member of New Faith Church in Houston at the time of her death. She had a Christian heart and was a natural nurturer who always looked for and embraced opportunities to help and take care of others.

Ruthie was the widow of Johnny Wood. She is survived by her children, Sonya Haywood Cebrun and Suneese Haywood Eagleton (Derek), and her grandchildren, all to whom she was completely devoted.

The viewing will be held Sunday, February 24, from 3pm – 5pm at Sugarland Mortuary, 1818 Eldridge Rd., Sugar Land, Texas. The funeral services will be held Monday, February 25, at 11am at New Faith Church at 4315 W. Fuqua St. in Houston with a brief viewing held prior to the funeral from 10am – 11am. Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019