RYAN JOSEPH FARLEY
1974-2020
July 16, 2020, Ryan Joseph Farley entered the arms of the Lord where he no longer feels the struggle and pain of illness, and he is reunited with his dad, grandparents, family, and friends who have gone before him.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.; rosary at 7 p.m. at Earthman Funeral Directors. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel on Sage Road at 10 a.m.
To leave a memory, please do so here: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/houston-tx/ryan-farley-9266858