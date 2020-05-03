Sabrina Iacovazzo
1987 - 2020
Our Beautiful Sabrina passed away on April 27th 2020. Sabrina remained a loving daughter, sister, and friend to so many.
Sabrina was brought into this world on December 8, 1987 in Pretoria, South Africa. Sabrina is survived by her Mother Isabel Iacovazzo Losee, brothers Massimo and Fabio, Keith Losee (Papa Bear), Chris & Lacey, Kelly, Layne & Kim, Shae, Blake and Gavin. She is also remembered by her loved ones in South Africa, Australia, England, and Italy.
Sabrina's earliest memories abide in South Africa before her relocation to the United States in 2002. Sabrina attended Bellaire High School where she developed everlasting friendships. After high school, she went on to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California. After graduating, Sabrina started working in the apartment industry and then transitioned to become a vital part of the family business.
Sabrina exhibited numerous remarkable qualities that radiated to all that knew her. She took pleasure in helping others. Sabrina's devout Christian faith was a principal part of her life. Her strongest and most beloved trait was her outward expression of love towards her family members, especially to her mother Isabel and Grandmother.
Recollections of Sabrina are limitless and each one has a special place in our hearts. We cherish the family vacations, weekends at the beach house, and celebrating holidays and birthdays with Sabrina. To know Sabrina, you would have to know that she was outgoing and was always the center of attention. If a photo was being taken or a conversation started, Sabrina was involved one way or another. Sabrina may have left this earth too early, but she will always live on as we remember Our Sweetheart, Our Bina.
"I am leaving you with a gift – peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don't be troubled or afraid." – John 14:27
Celebration of Sabrina's life will be at Miller Funeral Home at 7723 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074. Sabrina's final resting place will be at Glenwood Cemetery at 2525 Washington Ave. Services will be private.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dearest Sabrina,
Your life ended far too soon, my beautiful cousin. I hope you know how much you were loved by all your family and how deeply you will be missed. I will always treasure the time we spent together and childhood memories of us. A beautiful soul is never forgotten. Rest In Peace, Sabrina.
Angelique Campbell
Family
Sabrina it is your light we will miss the most... Rest In Peace Bina... you were so loved and will be so forever missed.... heaven must be so beautiful with you there... Till we meet again ....
Rozane Bezuidenhout
Family
When great trees fall,
rocks on distant hills shudder,
lions hunker down
in tall grasses,
and even elephants
lumber after safety.
Maya-Angelou
Friend
My beautiful cousin Sabrina. Words cannot describe the loss I feel knowing that you are not a part of this world anymore. My heart breaks to know that I will never see you again. I will treasure all our memories and will take comfort that you are in Nonno and Micos company. Until we meet again
Tatiana
Family
Darling Sabrina you are gone to soon , how hard it is to imagine that we will never get to speak again or enjoy your company again. You were always the tiniest little girly girl,. How I wish you had the opportunity to experience all the milestones you deserved! You were loved and cherished by us . Rest In Peace little Sabrina your nonno and Uncle Mico will look after you in heaven till we meet again Love your auntie Angela
Angela Iacovazzo
Family
You will be forever in my heart, may the love and light of God keep you safe in his loving embrace forever. I love you Sabrina
Bianca Meijer
Family
So sorry. Sabrina and I worked together for a short while. Beautiful young lady. Prayers for the family.
Debra Lowe
Coworker
