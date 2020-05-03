Sabrina Iacovazzo

Our Beautiful Sabrina passed away on April 27th 2020. Sabrina remained a loving daughter, sister, and friend to so many.

Sabrina was brought into this world on December 8, 1987 in Pretoria, South Africa. Sabrina is survived by her Mother Isabel Iacovazzo Losee, brothers Massimo and Fabio, Keith Losee (Papa Bear), Chris & Lacey, Kelly, Layne & Kim, Shae, Blake and Gavin. She is also remembered by her loved ones in South Africa, Australia, England, and Italy.

Sabrina's earliest memories abide in South Africa before her relocation to the United States in 2002. Sabrina attended Bellaire High School where she developed everlasting friendships. After high school, she went on to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in California. After graduating, Sabrina started working in the apartment industry and then transitioned to become a vital part of the family business.

Sabrina exhibited numerous remarkable qualities that radiated to all that knew her. She took pleasure in helping others. Sabrina's devout Christian faith was a principal part of her life. Her strongest and most beloved trait was her outward expression of love towards her family members, especially to her mother Isabel and Grandmother.

Recollections of Sabrina are limitless and each one has a special place in our hearts. We cherish the family vacations, weekends at the beach house, and celebrating holidays and birthdays with Sabrina. To know Sabrina, you would have to know that she was outgoing and was always the center of attention. If a photo was being taken or a conversation started, Sabrina was involved one way or another. Sabrina may have left this earth too early, but she will always live on as we remember Our Sweetheart, Our Bina.

"I am leaving you with a gift – peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don't be troubled or afraid." – John 14:27

Celebration of Sabrina's life will be at Miller Funeral Home at 7723 Beechnut St, Houston, TX 77074. Sabrina's final resting place will be at Glenwood Cemetery at 2525 Washington Ave. Services will be private.



