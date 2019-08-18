|
Sadie "Tate" Brown
1925-2019
With deep sorrow in our hearts, the family and friends of Sadie "Tate" Brown say farewell. SADIE WOOD "TATE" BROWN died August 5, 2019 at her home in Legacy at Long Meadows, Richmond, Texas. She was buried beside her husband at Memorial Oaks Cemetary in Houston, Texas on August 8, 2019.
A long time resident of the Houston neighborhood Afton Oaks, Tate was a member of the Briar Club where she enjoyed her weekly bridge games. She was a Lay Minister for St. Luke's Methodist Church , a member of the Memorial Women's Club, the League of Women Voters, Delta Delta Delta Sorority and the Junior League of Houston.
Tate met and married Alfred L. Brown at Ohio State University where they were both students. In pursuit of his doctorate, the newlyweds relocated to the University of Washington, and both continued their studies. As a geologist in the oil industry, Al Brown moved with the family to Utah, Oklahoma and South America; eventually the couple returned stateside with their young family to Texas. The family permanently settled in Houston in 1974 where Mrs. Brown continued to study at the University of Saint Thomas. Tate Brown then launched her career as an oil company executive with Southwest Minerals.
Tate Brown was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Alfred L. Brown. She is survived by three children: son, Stephen and spouse, Colleen Brown; daughter, Krista Bruno; daughter, Paula Brown and spouse, Suzette Marshall. Mrs. Brown is also survived by six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019