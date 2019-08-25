|
|
Sadie Kersting Lawson
1918-2019
Sadie Kersting Lawson died peacefully in her home surrounded by the love of her family, friends and caregivers on August 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 100.
Sadie is survived by her children: Patricia Lawson Harris; Geraldina Lawson and her daughters Jessica Kite and Melissa Kite, and her great granddaughter Anna; Rene Lawson and his wife Lora, his son Matt Lawson and his wife Blaine, and her great granddaughter Kai.
She is also survived by her step-grandchildren and great grandchildren of son-in-law, Patricia Harris' husband, John A. Harris: John Harris, Justin Harris, Judy and Steven Morris, Jenny and Denny Pierce, and Jason and Terumi Harris. Sadie admired and loved her son-in-law John and shared with all his family, as her own.
Preceded in death by her siblings, Alice Kersting de Zenteno , Nellie Kersting de Aguirre, George Kersting and Edna Kersting. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Rene P. Lawson of Houston, Texas.
Sadie was born on December 6, 1918 in Sugar Land, Texas to Albert and Henrietta Kersting. She graduated from Martin High School in Laredo, Texas in 1937. She married Rene P. Lawson, one of her high school sweethearts in 1941. They raised their family in Laredo, Texas for 24 years, moved to Katy, Texas in 1980, and then moved to Houston, Texas in 2003. Her children and grandchildren knew her as a bright, spirited, and loving mother. She had an incredible sense of humor, loved to tell jokes, played pranks and dressed in costumes at the drop of a hat. She encouraged all of her family to pursue their joys and ambitions.
Sadie worked as a stenographer and secretary for more than 40 years, retiring from the Office of US Immigration Services at the age of 62.
Sadie was accomplished at needlework, creating many pillows and tapestry hangings. She was famous for making divinity and sand-tarts for the holidays, and she loved to share with family and friends. She was a generous individual who loved all animals, big and small, and named outdoor critters, like Skippy the squirrel, Myrtle the turtle, and Moses the ferret who became an indoor pet after she rescued him from hiding in the bushes after a hard rain.
During her retirement years, she loved the extended time spent with her plants, garden, animals, and shopping! She loved her shopping excursions when her son Rene or daughter Geraldina would visit, and particularly enjoyed shopping for shoes and earrings. She often reminded her daughters and granddaughters that they were not fully dressed unless they wore pretty shoes, earrings, and cosmetics. Sadie loved to teach and play Chinese Checkers with her granddaughters Jessica and Melissa, and great granddaughter Anna, or anyone up for the competitive challenge!
Sadie had a devoted and active prayer life, spending daily time with her Rosary in her prayer room. She was a loved member of the St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Houston, Texas; often accompanied by her long-time friend Terri Lawrence.
Sadie lived on her own until she was 99 years old. She loved to take walks with her dog Charlie and cat Cleo who would follow her throughout the townhome community to say hello to her friends and neighbors. Keepsake neighbors who would always welcome her visit and often check in on her were Linda Mikeska, Karla Sorenson, and Betty Yiantsis. Her friendships were key to her ability to remain independent and happy. Not even the devastating 2017 flood, Harvey, would keep her from her friends. In the Spring of 2018, she moved into her daughter Patricia's home where she enjoyed sitting outside by the pool with her pets while watching the birds and squirrels, continuing to receive visits from her friends and family. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Santos and her husband Martinez for caring for Sadie and her pets Shatzi, Charlie, and Cleo over the many years.
Father Francis Matangay of St. Cecilia Catholic Church located at 11720 Joan of Arc Drive, will officiate a Mass Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is scheduled for August 31 at 2:00 PM, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, located at 13001 Katy Freeway, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Senior Paws and Last Wishes via www.seniorpaws.vet/about/#501c or Texas A&M Stevenson Companion Animal Care Center via www.cvm.tamu.edu/stevenson-center .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019