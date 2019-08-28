|
Sadie Kersting
Lawson
1918-2019
Sadie Kersting Lawson died peacefully in her home surrounded by the love of her family, friends and caregivers on August 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas at the age of 100.
Sadie is survived by her children: Patricia Lawson Harris; Geraldina Lawson and her daughters Jessica Kite and Melissa Kite, and her great granddaughter Anna; Rene Lawson and his wife Lora, his son Matt Lawson and his wife Blaine, and her great granddaughter Kai.
Father Francis Matangay of St. Cecelia Catholic Church, located at 11740 Joan of Arc, will officiate a Mass Service on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 12:30 PM. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is also scheduled for August 31 at 2:00 PM, at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, located at 13001 Katy Freeway, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Senior Paws and Last Wishes via www.seniorpaws.vet/about/#501c or Texas A&M Stevenson Companion Animal Care Center via www.cvm.tamu.edu/stevenson-center .
