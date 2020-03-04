|
|
Sal Guercio
1954-2020
Salvador "Sal" V. Guercio, age 65 of Houston, passed away on Sunday, the 1st of March 2020. He was born on the 25th of March 1954.
He was a clinical instructor for twenty-seven years at the Texas Heart Institute School of Perfusion Technology; Sal gave generously of his skill and knowledge to countless students. His consistent character, affable demeanor and quick wit will be missed.
The family would like to thank the many physicians and caregivers who served him so well during his illness.
Sal is preceded in death by his parents, Vincent and Mary Rose Capritto Guercio. He is survived by his wife, Ann; brother, Gasper and his wife Joanne Guercio; Great Aunt, Carmelina Santopolo; Aunts, Emelia Jean and her husband Michael Rumore, Genevieve Guercio; nephew and godson, Vincent and his wife Chelsea Guercio, nephews, Justin and his wife Samantha Tilley, Andrew and his wife Jenny Tilley, Nate Tilley; nieces, Michelle and her wife Rachel Tilley, Grace Tilley, Kendall Tilley, and great nephew, Christian Tilley, Latham and Colton Tilley. In laws parents, Dennis and Karen Tilley, sister, Joan and her husband James Sheppard, Mike and his wife Lynette Tilley, Richard and his wife Shannon Tilley, and many cousins.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from six o'clock until nine o'clock this evening Wednesday, the 4th of March, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston, where a recitation of the holy rosary will commence at seven o'clock.
A funeral service is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 5th of March, at St. Luke's Presbyterian Church, 8915 Timberside Drive in Houston, where the Rev. W. Scott Harbison, is to officiate.
Interment will follow, via escorted cortège, at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception at a venue to be announced during the services.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers during Thursday's services are Tim Burke, Terry Crane, Steve Denson, Vincent Guercio, Michael Rumore, Mike Tilley, and Richard Tilley.
Those serving as honorary pallbearers are Jerry Ferlifi, Sam Patronella, and Nate Tilley.
In lieu of customary remembrances, and for those desiring, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA, 50037.
Please visit Sal's tribute page at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020