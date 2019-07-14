Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX
Salih J. Wakil Ph.D.


1927 - 2019
Salih J. Wakil Ph.D. Obituary
Salih J. Wakil, PhD
1927-2019
Salih J. Wakil, PhD, an internationally recognized scientist who made many seminal contributions in the field of fat metabolism, passed away on Thursday, the 11th of July 2019, in Houston. He was 91 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this week's Wednesday edition.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until eight o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 18th of July, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
At a later date, the family will gather for a private interment at Glenwood Cemetery in Houston.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to a scholarship fund for graduate student studies at the Baylor College of Medicine, Department of Biochemistry, One Baylor Plaza, MS:BCM125, Houston, TX 77030.
Please visit Dr. Wakil's online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019
