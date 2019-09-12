Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
sanctuary of St. Martin's Episcopal Church
717 Sage Road
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sallie Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sallie Sanford Campbell


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sallie Sanford Campbell Obituary
Sallie Sanford
Campbell
1925-2019
Sallie Sanford Campbell stepped peacefully into eternity on Thrsday, the 22nd of August 2019, in Houston, at 94 years of age.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 16th of September in the sanctuary of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston, where The Reverend Russell J. Levenson, Jr. will officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX, 77056; to the BlueBird Circle, 615 W Alabama St., Houston, TX 77006; Or to the .
Please visit Ms. Campbell's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memorial, and words of comfort and condolence may be shared with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now