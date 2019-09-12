|
|
Sallie Sanford
Campbell
1925-2019
Sallie Sanford Campbell stepped peacefully into eternity on Thrsday, the 22nd of August 2019, in Houston, at 94 years of age.
A memorial service and celebration of her life is to be conducted at three o'clock in the afternoon on Monday, the 16th of September in the sanctuary of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road in Houston, where The Reverend Russell J. Levenson, Jr. will officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, 717 Sage Road, Houston, TX, 77056; to the BlueBird Circle, 615 W Alabama St., Houston, TX 77006; Or to the .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 12, 2019