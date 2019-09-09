|
SALLY POLITZER FUCHS
1932-2019
Sally Politzer Fuchs, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2019. She was born on January 14, 1932, in New York to Mollie and Joseph Politzer, of blessed memory. Sally was married to her beloved husband Bernard Fuchs for 69 years. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Maura Fuchs and survived by her children, Roslyn Haikin and her husband, Ricky, Steven Fuchs and Edward Fuchs and his wife, Terry. "Granny", as she was lovingly called by all of her grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and their friends, is also survived by her 11 grandchildren and their spouses, Ellyn Josef and her husband Adam, Jennifer Zach and her husband Ron, Mae Fuchs, Joseph Fuchs and his wife Rochel, Ester Kellerman and her husband Zev, Tova Abeles and her husband Avraham, Mindee Younger and her husband Yitzchok, Yitzchok Fuchs and his wife Mashi, Chava Yagen and her husband Moshe, Malka Lichtenstein and her husband Yaakov and Mimi Fuchs. Sally and Bernie were also very blessed to have 32 great-grandchildren. After a private family burial, a Service to honor Sally will be held at Congregation Beth Israel, 5600 North Braeswood Blvd., Houston, TX 77096 on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Congregation Beth Israel, The Shlenker School, The Evelyn Rubenstein Jewish Community Center, Seven Acres Jewish Senior Care or Jewish Family Service.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019