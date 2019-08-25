Home

Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Christ Church Cathedral
1117 Texas Avenue
Houston, TX
Sally Galbreath Avery


1935 - 2019
Sally Galbreath Avery Obituary
Sally Galbreath Avery
1935-2019
Sally Galbreath Avery passed away in Houston on Friday, the 23rd of August 2019. She was 83 years of age.
A more detailed and specific obituary is to be published in this week's Monday edition of the Houston Chronicle.
A memorial service and birthday celebration is to be conducted at four o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 29th of August, at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue in Houston, where The Very Reverend Barkley S. Thompson will officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, Monday's notice is to also include a listing of philanthropic organizations to which memorial contributions may be directed.
Please visit Mrs. Avery's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shard electronically with her family, and where you may also request to receive updated information by selecting the "Receive Notifications" icon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2019
