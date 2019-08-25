|
|
Sally Galbreath Avery
1935-2019
Sally Galbreath Avery, of Houston, Texas, died at home on Friday, the 23rd of August 2019, from pancreatic cancer. She was 83 years of age.
Sally was born on the 29th of August 1935 in Columbus, Ohio, but spent much of her childhood in Coral Gables, Florida, and all of her adult life in Texas.
Sally, known as "Sassy" to those who loved her best, will always be remembered for her adventurous spirit. She was an intrepid traveler: from Paris to Papua New Guinea; Moscow to Mombasa, Kenya; and the Amazon to Australia's Outback. Sally had her bags packed and in-depth research ready. She visited every continent except Antarctica (because she ran out of time) and was known to illustrate her adventures with her own drawings and watercolors, much to the delight of her grandchildren, returning to Houston and Camden, Maine to rest and repack.
A joyful competitor, Sally enjoyed games of all sorts: backgammon, tennis, golf, mahjong, gin rummy, poker, Sorry, Candyland, but especially bridge, proudly attaining the rank of Life Master. She was a lifelong learner and inspired her children, grandchildren and many others to be the same. She shared her passion for reading as an active member of book clubs in Houston and Camden but also through her efforts on behalf of Teach for America and Imprint. In addition, she was a long term and loyal member of Christ Church Cathedral and over the years dedicated her time and energy to the Garden Club of Houston, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Houston Ballet. Most of all, Sally Avery was a devoted and proud mother and grandmother, always generous with her time, love and joie de vivre.
Sally Galbreath Avery was predeceased by her husband, Nathan Mark Avery; and her parents, Jean Evans Galbreath and George Robert Galbreath. She is survived by her children, Mark Galbreath Avery and his wife Nissa, Paige Avery Larson and her husband Michael, and Jonathan Stuart Avery; as well as her adoring grandchildren, Sally Rose Larson Barnes and her husband Scott, Elizabeth Avery Larson, Nathan John Avery, Abigail Thayer Avery, Paige Rena Avery, Augustus George Avery, Lars Remsen and his wife Antonia, and their son, Finn, Chris Remsen, Michael Patrick Larson and Christopher Kelly Larson and his wife Kaleigh, and their son Beckett.
A memorial service and birthday celebration is to be conducted at four o'clock in the afternoon on Thursday, the 29th of August, at Christ Church Cathedral, 1117 Texas Avenue in Houston, where The Very Reverend Barkley S. Thompson will officiate.
Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the nearby Sanders Hall.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in her name be directed to Teach For America, 25 Broadway, 12th Floor, New York, NY, 10004.
Please visit Mrs. Avery's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shard electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019