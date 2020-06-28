Sally Harpole

1936-2020

Sally Butler Harpole died in Houston on June 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Sally was born in Houston on Sept. 18, 1936, to Leo John Butler Sr. and Harriett Isabel Gregory.

She is survived by her husband, Harry N. Harpole; children Jeri Sharp (Larry) and David Harpole (Christine) of Houston, and Doug Harpole (Susan) of Amissville, Va.; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held June 29, 2020 at Forest Park East Chapel, 21620 Gulf Freeway at 10 AM followed by interment. Dr. Duane Brooks, Tallowood Baptist Church, will officiate. Visitation will precede the service at 9 AM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store