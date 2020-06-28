Sally Harpole
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Harpole
1936-2020
Sally Butler Harpole died in Houston on June 22, 2020 at the age of 83. Sally was born in Houston on Sept. 18, 1936, to Leo John Butler Sr. and Harriett Isabel Gregory.
She is survived by her husband, Harry N. Harpole; children Jeri Sharp (Larry) and David Harpole (Christine) of Houston, and Doug Harpole (Susan) of Amissville, Va.; 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held June 29, 2020 at Forest Park East Chapel, 21620 Gulf Freeway at 10 AM followed by interment. Dr. Duane Brooks, Tallowood Baptist Church, will officiate. Visitation will precede the service at 9 AM.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 AM
Forest Park East Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forest Park East Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park East Cemetery
21620 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77598
2813323111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved