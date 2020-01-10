|
|
Sally Kay Hunter
1937-2020
Sally Kay Hunter was born in Lubbock, Texas on January 4, 1937, and passed away in Houston, Texas on January 5, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Annie Aduddell; her son, Daniel Jay Hunter; her brother, Herbert Aduddell and wife Nelda; and brother-in-law, Ed McMillen.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Robert Frank Hunter; her sons, Robert Franklin Hunter of Houston, and David and wife Kathy Hunter of Southlake, Texas and Daughter in law, Kim Hunter of Denton, Texas. Siblings, Leon Aduddell and wife Dot, Don Jay Aduddell and wife Nathalie, and Carol Ann McMillen; and grandchildren, Callie Hunter, Tyler Hunter, Madysen Hunter, Colton Hunter, Robert Ryan Hunter, Jonathan Hunter, Daniel Hunter, and Rachel Hunter.
Sally was a devoted wife and mother, who spent countless hours over the years supporting her three boys and grandchildren with various activities. Sally was a graduate of W.B Ray High School in Corpus Christi, where she grew up, she later attended Howard Payne University in Brownwood. She resided in the West Houston area for the past 57 years, and was a member of the Red Hat Society and of Jersey Village Baptist Church. She was proud to have retired from the accounts payable department of Air Liquide after 15 years of service, and prior to that spent many years with FMC corporation within the accounting department.
Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her family.
Sally's family will receive friends and loved ones for visitation from 1-2p on Saturday, January 11, 2020, followed by a funeral service for Sally at 2pm at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd., Houston, TX 77065. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery will immediately follow the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020