Sally G. Pesce
1927-2020
Sally G. Pesce, 92, died March 10 at her home in Spring, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor S. Pesce, and brother, Al Griffiths. She is survived by her sister, Flora Ford, three children, Paula Pesce, Carolyn Pesce, and Janet Pesce Dunphy; her son-in-law Christopher C. Dunphy, and her two grandchildren, Victor Raymond Dunphy and Christopher Hale Dunphy. She is also survived by her sister-in-law and nephew, Marlene and Christian Pesce, and her niece, Deborah Pesce.
Sally was born in Marietta, Ohio, and earned a full scholarship to Marietta College, where she received a degree in teaching and became a member of the Chi Gamma Chapter of Chi Omega. Sally and Victor met at Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio, and settled in Spring, Texas, after a successful career in the oil and gas industry. Sally learned to play golf when the couple lived in Miami, Fla., and she also volunteered to drive golf carts for the PGA players. In Spring, Sally belonged to the Raveneaux Country Club and was a member of the RLGA. She was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening. She loved spending time with her family at the beach.
A celebration of Mom's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 13, 2020