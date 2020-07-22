Salud Tapia Ferrel1936-2020On July 17, 2020 after brief health related complications, Salud (Sal) went to be with the Lord at 10:15 p.m. Salud was born on August 20, 1936 in Wharton County, Texas to Manuel Ferrel Sr. and Dolores Tapia Ferrel. He was preceded in death by his son Alan Ray. Salud was survived by his wife Basilia (Rosa) Ferrel of 45 years and his 7 children: Robert Ferrel, Lynda Diaz, Patricia Ferrel, Anthony Ferrel Sr.(Randy), Pamela Ferrel Sloan, Abel Ferrel and Monica Ferrel; 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters, Petra Sosa, Selestina Gonzalez and MaryAnn Ferrel. Salud was an entrepreneur and a family man. His family was very important to him. His 4 boys and 4 girls were his world. He was a tough guy, bold in character but always maintained a great sense of humor. He was a fair man and an accomplished businessman. In 1974, he founded Plaza Plastics Corp after selling his primary home, which he won in a pool game, to start his manufacturing business, with his wife at his side. He and Basilia moved to Kinder, LA in 2008 where they lived for 12 years. Salud was born with a character of grit and perseverance and enjoyed making his own rules and paving his own way. If you said he couldn't do it he would prove to you that he could! His proudest achievement was marrying his wife Basilia Ferrel of 45 years who supported him through good times and bad until their final days together. Service Information is as follows: Friday, July 24, 2020, St. Jerome's Catholic Church – 8825 Kempwood Dr. Houston, Texas 77080. Viewing: 9:00 am - 10:00 am. Burial Mass: 10:00 am (Procession to follow). Masks are required. Strict social distancing enforced. No Person to person contact. No congregating before, between, or after events.