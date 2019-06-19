Charles Samuel Judge

1944-2019

Charles Samuel Judge (Sam) was welcomed into the loving arms of his Savior, Christ Jesus, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

Sam was born in New York City on June 19, 1944, the son of John and Elizabeth Judge. The family moved to Houston where Sam graduated from Memorial High School and later attended the University of Texas at Austin where he was a member of Phi Psi fraternity.

In the early 70's, Sam pioneered the mini warehouse industry in Houston. He founded U-Store-M in Houston and Pasadena. Sam sold his self storage business in Houston and in 1977 founded Big Yellow High Rise Mini-storage in the New York City Metro area. He served as President, Treasurer and Director of the Self-Service Storage Association.

He met his love, Carol and they married in 1973 in Nassau and honeymooned for six months sailing the Caribbean aboard their yacht, The Judge, with son, Robbie.

In business, Sam will be remembered not only for his success, but as a visionary and a risk taker with a tenacious can-do attitude. To his family and friends, he will always be remembered for his caring, his compassion, his generosity and his steadfast commitment to his Christian faith.

Sam was an avid and accomplished sailor and equestrian. He and Carol, friends and family, enjoyed their sailing yacht, Angantyr . Sam loved fox hunting and all of its storied tradition. He also showed in cross country competition. He was a member of Kenada Fox Hunt and was Master of the Longacre Hunt.

Sam sold his New York properties and he and Carol returned to their Houston home thereafter acquiring a sizeable portfolio of real estate properties, principally industrial and commercial warehouses. He devoted his time not only to his business, but served as President of the UT Heath Science Center Development Board. He was a member of River Oaks Country Club, past member of Houston Yacht Club, member Commanderie de Bordeaux, the River Oaks Bible Study Group and Master of The Foxhounds of America.

Sam is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carol Furnace James Judge; son and daughter in-law, Robert James, Jr. and Andrea of Bryan, Texas; grandson, Connor Samuel James of Dallas; sister-in-law and husband, Sally and Carrol Womack of San Antonio; brother-in-law, Albert Furnace of Tomball; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, the 22nd of June at River Oaks Baptist Church, 2300 Willowick Road, Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to Habitat For Horses, 6060 Habitat For Horses Lane, Alvin, TX 77511, www.habitatforhorses.org; The River Oaks Baptist Church, 2300 Willowick Rd., Houston, TX 77027, www.robc.org, or the .