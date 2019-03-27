|
Sam Kornblit
1947-2019
Sam Kornblit, age 71, of Katy, Texas passed away on Friday March 22, 2019. Sam was born July 18, 1947. A visitation for Sam will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079. The funeral service will occur Friday, March 29, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, in The Robert L. Waltrip Memorial Chapel with the entombment to follow. For the extensive obituary, please visit www.MemorialOaks Funerals.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2019