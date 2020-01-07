|
|
Sam Merwin
1927-2020
Sam Merwin, a proud lifetime Houstonian, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday at 92. Sam was born to Bernard and Helen Mayer at St. Joseph's Hospital on October 22, 1927. He married the love of his life, childhood neighbor Elaine (née Lubel), a union with his beloved soulmate and dancing partner that lasted for 68 remarkable years.
Sam's life was deeply rooted in family, career and community. A graduate of San Jacinto High School and the University of Houston with highest honors, Sam began his career as an outstanding CPA, working for the predecessor to Ernst & Young and then as a corporate controller before finding his passion in the furniture business. The office furniture company he founded and operated for 46 years, affectionately coined by locals as Sam's Office Furniture, grew from a small entrepreneurial enterprise into the fourth-largest supplier of office furniture in the Houston market. Sam was a committed Rotarian, with 50+ years of perfect attendance. Sam and Elaine were founding members of Congregation Brith Shalom, of which he was a past President. He was also a dedicated member of Congregation Beth Yeshurun. He was a longtime supporter of Houston-area sports teams and could often be found in the stands sharing the excitement of the games with one of his adoring children or grandchildren.
Sam will be remembered for his generosity, respect and care for others – traits that were rivaled only by the integrity and business acumen for which he was so highly regarded. Sam is predeceased by his wife, Elaine Lubel Merwin, and sister, Raye Brown. He is survived by his sister, Shirley Rich, his children and their spouses: Bruce and Terry Merwin, Rodney and Vicki Merwin and Babette and Jeff Davis; grandchildren (and spouses): Josh Merwin (Stacey), Lindsey McKnight (Kyle), Ian Merwin (Christina), Jared Davis, Joel Davis (Madison), Mira Davis and Marlie Merwin (fiancé-Brandon); and great-grandchildren: Jamison McKnight, Finley McKnight, Jack Merwin, and Samantha Merwin.
A funeral service will be held graveside at Beth Yeshurun's Post Oak cemetery at 1037 Post Oak Boulevard, Houston, Texas at 2:00pm Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Minyans will be announced at the funeral.
The family wishes to express its heartfelt appreciation to the wonderful care received at Belmont Village – Hunter's Creek for the past 2 years and to his longtime personal caretaker, Bibi.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth Yeshurun or to a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 7, 2020