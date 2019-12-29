|
Sam Victor Sarao
1943-2019
Sam Victor Sarao, 76, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. He was born in Houston, TX to parents, Mary Ann & Andrew J. Sarao, Sr.
Sam graduated high school from St. Pius X, and received his BA and MED from St. Thomas University in Houston, TX. He was a teacher at Sam Houston High School for 30 years. Sam was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, council 2917.
He is survived by his siblings, Andrew J. Sarao, Jr., and Ann Marie Sarao Deason (Jerry); nephew, Stephen Deason (Mel); great-nephews, Nathan Deason and Drew Deason.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 1, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Heights Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 AM the following morning at Christ the King Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 29, 2019