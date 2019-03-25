Sam Hyman Segal

Sam Hyman Segal, known affectionately since his youth as "Bull", died peacefully at home, March 24, 2019. Born September 29, 1921, to parents Fischel and Dora Segal, Sam enjoyed a full, hearty and whole 97 years of life. Immigrating as a young boy at age 7 with his family in early 1929 to the United States from Poltusk, Poland, he soon became enamored of life in this country aand then, as a young man, served in the US Airforce during WWII. Sam met the love of his life, Charlene, and they married in 1950 and were blessed with three children over the next several years. A man of integrity and devotion, Sam always held his family first and last. He was a 32nd degree Mason, a Shriner, a member of Congregation Beth Yeshurun, a member of B'nai B'rith, and a Hadassah associate. After graduation from the University of Houston and fueled by his interest in accounting and business, he joined the firm of J.L. Proler Iron & Steel Company in 1950, successfully managing and leading the company for many years. In fact, he never retired and continued going to the office once a week, until he became ill last month. His greatest enjoyments over the years were square dancing with their friends, gambling, successfully playing the stock market, traveling the world and most recently, playing poker with his buddies at Brookdale. Sam is survived by his wife, Charlene, son, Steven Segal and wife Patsy, daughter Elyse Rosenberg and husband Rick, daughter Fonda Stern and husband Hap, grandchildren Marshall Segal, Ashley and Amanda Segal, Doran and Collin Oatman, Melissa and Corey Pew, Justin and Karen Stern, Lauren and Linda Dalton-Stern, Shelby Stern, Courtney and Josh Lindloff, Brittany McCann, and four great grandchildren, Caleb and Max Oatman and Cooper and Asher Pew. Predeceasing Sam were his sisters, Lilly Hochstein and Selma Segal. Graveside services at Congregation Beth Yeshurn Cemetery Post Oak, Tuesday, 2:00 pm. Thanks to Dr. Martin Poliak for his long-term care and the staff of private caregivers for their dedication. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital, Congregation Beth Yeshurun YES Senior Group or the .