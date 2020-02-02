|
|
Sammy D. Bivens
1946-2019
Sammy Bivens of Round Rock, TX was called Home on November 26,2019,surrounded by his loving family.
Longtime resident of Tomball,TX he also lived in Philadelphia, PA and proudly served in the U.S.Navy and was a Vietnam Veteran.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Donna and their beautiful family of four children and four grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is planned for February 15 at St Richard's, Round Rock at 1:00pm, Cemetery Committal following, in Sammy's boyhood town of Center Point, TX.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020