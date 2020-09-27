Sammy Halbrook

1935-2020

Sammy D. Halbrook, aged 84, passed away Friday, September 18th at his home in Cypress, Texas. Sammy was born in 1935 in Union County, Arkansas and is survived by his son Greg A. Halbrook, daughter Karen H. Bayne, son-in-law Patrick J. Bayne, two granddaughters Lauren E. Bayne and Cara C. Bayne, and his beloved dog Cricket. Sammy was an accomplished musician, composer, arranger, and band director; a lifelong Christian and valued member of the Church of Christ; and a remarkable father, grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend to countless people. At Sammy's request, there will be no funeral service and graveside readings will be limited to family. The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations in Sammy's name should be made to The Texas Music Project, a charity dedicated to encouraging, promoting, producing, and advancing music education programs in Texas.



