|
|
Samuel Alan Baker
1949-2019
Samuel Alan Baker, 69 of Spring, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019. He was born September 1, 1949 in Houston to Clarence and Freda Mae Baker. Sam was a loving husband, father and grandfather, he served in the United States Navy and an officer for Houston Police Department and retired after 28 years. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Susan Baker; daughter, Wendy Stephenson and husband, Brooke; daughter-in-law, Katie Baker; brothers, Dr. James Baker and wife, Susan; Paul Baker and wife, Cindy; father, C.T. Baker and wife, Mary Ann Baker; grandchildren, Bryce and Taylor Stephenson along with Kaden and Reagan Baker. He is preceded in death by his mother, Freda Baker and son, Wade Matthew Baker. Sam enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home, 13102 N. Freeway, Houston, Texas 77060 with visitation being held Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019