Samuel Joseph Caldarera III
1941-2020
Sam had three great loves in his life: learning, music and ice cream (especially Cherry Garcia). It was in pursuit of the latter that ultimately led to his final jam in this world.
Sam's love of learning began at St Anne's Catholic School where he wrestled with religion, spirituality and his relationship with God. His academic journey continued as he pursued a bachelors of Philosophy at the University of Houston and went on to obtain a masters degree in Social Work at Tulane University. These traditional educational pathways only partially illustrate the learned man that he was. Sam engaged himself daily on topics such as transcendental meditation, Gestalt therapy, and Eastern spiritual philosophy. Through his personal practice, Sam was a compassionate and attentive listener with an amazing ability to see people for who they were.
Sam spent his life helping others as a social worker and a psychotherapist. He had very few, if any, judgments with those he worked and felt as if his job was to listen deeply and with great care. Early in his career, Sam served as the Clinical Director of the Family Service Center of Greater Houston. He was a gifted teacher and respected leader. He went on to co-found the Gestalt Training Institute of Houston with Denise Weinberg, Carol Kelleher, Gary Lloyd, P.R. Balgopal, and Dennis Schneider to share the gift of Gestalt Therapy with students and practicing therapists.
As his career progressed, Sam started a private practice and was an adjunct teacher and trainer at the Marriage and Family Therapy Graduate Program at the University of Houston Clear Lake. Sam was a loyal and consistent member of the Houston Group Psychotherapy Association and past President of the Houston Association for Marriage and Family Therapy.
While Sam was an amazing listener, he expressed himself best through his music. In high school, Sam learned to play trumpet and was a member of the Jeff Davis Jazz Band and "The Flamingos". He went on to learn classical and flamenco guitar and is known best for his Native American flute, Shakuhachi, and Didgeridoo playing. In collaboration with Gene Fritts and Caren Gertner Fritts, Sam created Anhinga, a Native American flute, guitar and percussion band. Anhinga recorded four CDs of which Sam was extremely proud and eager to share. Sam carried his flute everywhere, had a few hidden away in the trunk of his car or tucked away in a backpack, and was eager to play music on every journey.
Along with the flutes, he often carried a remote-control drone of which he was adept at piloting with the exception of the occasional crash landing in the bayou or a tree. His whimsical nature made him a very introspective man, a good father, a great grandfather and a lifelong friend. Sam was the oldest of five children of Samuel Joseph Caldarera II and Frances "Chic" Polichino, and is survived by his brothers and sisters Ronald Caldarera, Roseanne Crandall, Mary Popejoy, and Vincent Caldarera. Sam looked forward every year to their "brothers and sisters" weekend gatherings and family celebrations. Sam was fortunate to also have a dynamic chosen family, long-time friends/neighbors Mike and Leslye Mize, and many others who jammed, traveled, and enjoyed life together.
Sam has two wonderful adult children: Keven Caldarera, his wife Caroline Caldarera, and their two sons: Thomas and Benjamin Caldarera; and Lauren Caldarera, her partner James McKell, with their son Sean and daughter Ailey McKell. Sam nurtured a memorable bond with Ailey, who lovingly named him,"Panka". "Panka" picked up Ailey from school each Tuesday to play together and eat sweet treats.
Sam learned and talked about death as part of his daily practice. On July 6, 2020, Sam was on a journey to the store and unexpectedly and quickly died, never getting to purchase more ice cream in this world. We wish Samuel Joseph Caldarera, III, (1941-2020) a pleasant and pain-free journey to the beyond.
We will celebrate Sam's life together in 2021. Kindly sign up at www.anhingamusic.com
to learn the date and time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Jazz Education Inc. (www.jazzeducation.org
) to support young people in Houston learning and playing jazz.