|
|
Samuel G. Hamilton
1933-2019
Samuel "Sammie" G Hamilton, 85, entered the gates of heaven on February 1, 2019. She is survived by her three loving sons, Gary, Rodney, and Steven Owens and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019; visitation at 10:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2603 Anita, Houston, TX 77004. The interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019