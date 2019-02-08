Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Samuel Hamilton
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church
2603 Anita St
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church
2603 Anita St.,
Houston, TX
Samuel Hamilton Obituary
Samuel G. Hamilton
1933-2019
Samuel "Sammie" G Hamilton, 85, entered the gates of heaven on February 1, 2019. She is survived by her three loving sons, Gary, Rodney, and Steven Owens and four grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019; visitation at 10:00 AM with the Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 AM at Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 2603 Anita, Houston, TX 77004. The interment will be held at Paradise South Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2019
