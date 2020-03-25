Home

Samuel Lowdermilk


1920 - 2020
Samuel Lowdermilk Obituary
Samuel Murphy
Lowdermilk
1920-2020
Samuel Murphy Lowdermilk, 99, was born May 4, 1920 in Prescott, Arkansas, and passed away March 19, 2020 in Tomball, Texas. Samuel was the oldest retired District Chief for the City of Houston Fire Department. He is preceded in death by his Beloved Wife, Dorothy Louise Rikard Lawdermilk, of 66 years. He is survived by his three devoted children: Barbara Elizabeth Lowdermilk Conrad and husband, Claude, of Kingwood, Texas; Dr. David Murphy Lowdermilk and wife, Kathleen, of Grand Saline, Texas; and James Samuel Lowdermilk and wife, Dianne, of New Braunfels, Texas. Sam is also survived by his seven precious grandchildren and 19 treasured great-grandchildren.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020
