Samuel Franklin Wilson

1925-2019

Sam Wilson was born 1/23/1925 in Lovelady, Texas to Ruby Texas Knox Wilson and Archie Roe Wilson. He grew up in Houston with his parents, brother Wilbur and sister Margaret (all now deceased). Sam graduated from Reagan High School where he met his only love Margaret Kinyon Robinson, "Margie." He served in the US Army Air Corps as a B-24 bomber pilot. Sam graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M. Sam and Margie married and had 5 children: Sam Jr. (now deceased), Maureen, Cathy, Sheila and Paul. The family lived most of the time in Houston and Midland. Sam retired from Texaco after 33 years. He participated in the Brazos Valley Amateur Radio Club. His call letters were N5CPA. In 2014 Sam and Margie moved to Brookdale Patriot Heights in San Antonio. Unfortunately, Margie died about a month later. Sam loved living at Patriot Heights where he made many friends. Sam died in his apartment surrounded by his children on 4/28/2019. Sam is survived by 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019