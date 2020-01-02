|
Sandra Rae Baswell
1941-2019
Sandra Rae Wells Baswell, 78, entered into eternal rest on December 25th, 2019. She was born in Sanborn, Iowa on September 3rd, 1941 to Gene and Marjorie Wells.
Sandra was married to Richard J Baswell for 54 years. She had a career as an Administrative Assistant and retired from Rohm & Haas. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, a group in the church called Young at Heart, and a retirement group from Rohm & Haas called The Haas-Beens. Sandra had a passion for RVing with Richard, river rafting on the Guadalupe, Dancing, and going to the casinos. Her favorite thing was listening to Richard play his guitar and sing, as well as spending time with her family. Above all else, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Marjorie Wells; husband Richard Baswell; and son Randy Baswell.
She is survived by daughters Teresa Moore (David) and Vicki Woodward (James); son Michael Baswell; brother Phillip Wells (Kathy); 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many loving friends!
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020