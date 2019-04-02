Home

Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
7401 Katy Freeway
Houston, TX
View Map
Sandra Bell Obituary
Sandra Bell
1938-2019
Sandra Sue Richardson Bell, born May 6, 1938 passed peacefully to Glory surrounded by her family and friends on March 31, 2019. She was a long time member at Houston's First Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, James Richard Bell, son-in-law Stacy W. Taylor. She is survived by her two daughters, Lisa Diehl and her husband, Bryan, and Janet Taylor Coleman and her husband, LaRue. Six grandchildren, Lyndsey and Chris Diehl; Laura and Travis WalkingStick; Madison and Kevin Diehl; Christianne Taylor; Austin Taylor; Victoria and Witt Duncan; and Krystle and Kris Gutierrez. Seven great grandchildren: Edyn and Reagan Diehl, Kylee, Ryan and Waverly Walkingstick, Katelyn and Kristopher Gutierrez. Also survived by special adopted daughter, Rhonda, her husband Skip Chandler, and their son, Jay, and many beloved friends, as well as many others she influenced.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Living Water International, which provides a cup of cold water in Jesus' name, or to the Missions Department of Houston's First Baptist Church.
The family would like to invite you to join them at a Celebration of her life, Wednesday, April 3rd in the sanctuary of Houston's First Baptist Church, 7401 Katy Freeway, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 2nd from 5:00-8:00 pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway. A private burial will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral home at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 3rd
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 2, 2019
