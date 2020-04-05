|
Sandra Lee Denton
1946-2020
Sandy L. Denton, 73, passed away March 30, 2020 in the comfort of her own home after an extended illness. She was born November 10, 1946 in Falfurrias Texas, the daughter of Clifford and Pelly Lucille Beshear.
Sandy graduated from Waltrip high school, class of 1965. Following graduation she married the love of her life Ramon (Jack) Denton. They celebrated 53 years of marriage in January. She helped manage her husband's business but her primary career was being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother to her three children and five grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Sandy was predeceased by her sister Jeanine. Surviving in addition to her husband Jack Denton , are her children Wendy Wright and her huband Jeff, Travis Denton, and Amanda Bowen and her husband Matt.Sandy adored her five grandchildren Preston, Ashtyn, Branson,Tanner and Savannah.
Due to Covid 19 services will be private and graveside. Those who wish to honor Sandy in a special way may make donations in her name to St.Jude.org
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2020