Sandra Higgins Dorrell

1952-2020

Sandra Higgins Dorrell, 67, of Houston, Texas, passed away on May 7, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was a native Texan, born July 22, 1952, to Patricia and William Higgins in San Antonio, Texas. After graduating from Houston's Westbury High School, she attended Sam Houston State University, graduating in 1974 with a degree in Fashion Merchandising. Sandra worked for her father at both United Stationers and Commercial Furniture Services Inc. (CFSI). After almost 20 years at CFSI, Sandra and 3 colleagues founded Contract Resource Group (CRG). She served as president of CRG for over 10 years before retiring. During her tenure, CRG received numerous awards and accolades, including being named, several times, by The Houston Business Journal as one of Houston's Top 25 Women Owned Businesses.

During retirement she volunteered with Life Gift helping to promote awareness for organ donation. She had an incredible love for life and all things in it. Her unrelenting devotion to her family and friends was truly inspiring.

She is survived by her daughter, Tessa Dorrell Smith and husband, Tyler Smith; granddaughter, Palmer Bayne Smith; sister, Linda Higgins and brother, Michael Higgins; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bayne Dorrell.

The family would like to thank Dr. Anna Kagan, Dr. Joseph Galati and all her doctors at Houston Methodist Hospital for their incredible care the last 10 plus years.

Because Sandra was a lifetime animal lover, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, you donate to the Houston SPCA in her honor. The memorial service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, June 12th, in the chapel at Houston's First Baptist Church (7401 Katy Freeway). The hope is that the delay will allow family and friends to more safely gather and celebrate her life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store