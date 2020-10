Sandra was like a sister I never had. She was always open with arms and full of nothing but unconditional love. I was always so proud of her and loved her dearly. She felt like a family member to me always. My family adored her as she was simply beautiful inside and outside. Fly with the angels as you are one now. Until we meet again we all love you so much.



With our love,

Susan, John, Baby John, America, Joe

Susan Grisales

Friend