Sandra Beckham

Wilson Ignatoff "Sandy"

1942-2019

Sandy Ignatoff, age 77, passed away June 28, 2019. Sandy was a wonderful woman that was loved, will be missed, and will always be cherished. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was born in Corsicana, Texas and spent most of her life living in Houston. Although we will miss her every day, she will forever remain in out hearts.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Jay Ignatoff; daughters, Renee Blacklaws, Lorie Longmire, and Cindy Schramm; Step-daughters and spouses, Jan and Nick Zieser, Joy and Frank Coffman; siblings and spouses, DeeWayne Beckham and wife Marilyn, Mary Ann and Bill Plumley; 12 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Beckham, Mildred Staley, and Mary Beckham; siblings Johnny Beckham, David Beckham, and Becky Kidwell.

A come and go celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 27th between 11AM and 3PM at The Village of Gleannloch Farms, 9505 Northpointe Blvd. Spring, Texas 77379. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 24, 2019