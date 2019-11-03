|
Sandra Reagan Jones
1941-2019
Sandra Reagan Jones née Schlief, passed away on October 30, 2019, her 78th birthday. Her death was sudden and unexpected. She will be missed by her family and every life she touched.
Sandra Schlief was born in Houston, Texas on October 30, 1941 to her parents, Warren and Angie Schlief, just prior to World War II. She was the second of their four daughters. She resided in the Houston area her entire life. Sandy was truly a proud Houstonian.
Sandy loved life and loved to laugh. She loved to travel and had not completed all her travel plans. She loved the arts particularly the theater. She loved sports always pulling for the Houston teams and in particular any time her grandchildren were involved. She was a public servant, a lifelong Democrat and astute observer of government; but mostly she loved her family, which to her included her many, many friends. She had five children, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Sandy and Gene, her husband of 31 years, were quite a team, whether in a political setting or traveling or at home. They never passed a winery or interesting restaurant or bar without stopping in. They stayed on the cutting edge at all times and rarely missed a party or gathering.
Sandy was an independent free-thinking woman who taught her daughters to be the same. Like her mother, she was the center of any social event and everyone wanted to be near her. Sandy and her mother were quite the team on the golf course! She was always on the go and ready for the next adventure. She never met a stranger.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Gene Jones; her two daughters Angie Byrnes and her husband Bobby, Leah Hedge, her husband Mark and their two children, Megan and Jacob; her grandsons Justin and David and their families; her sister Barbara Schlief of Austin and her partner Shelley Smith and their family; three nieces, Lisa Sandifer, Bobbi Bartlett and Lori Larivee and their families; a step daughter Vickie McRay and her family; and her former husband Mike Reagan and his wife, Vicki. Sandy is also survived by her son by choice, Moses Mercado and his family; her daughters by choice, Laurie Baldwin Calderaro and Cynthia Cameron and their families; and her dear friend Barbara Voloto.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents Warren and Angie Schlief, two of her three sisters, Marie Schlief Bartlett and Jeanne Schlief; her three sons, Michael Jr., David, Jay and Jay's wife Janean; and a granddaughter, Samantha Marie Hedge.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Texas Children's Hospital in memory of Samantha Marie Hedge.
The service celebrating Sandy's life will be held at 3:00pm Monday, November 4, at Niday Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 3, 2019